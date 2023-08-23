Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging between mid-60s and low 80s across the High Plains. Temps for this afternoon will be in the 90s and with very few 100s. Cloud cover is increasing as we are tracking tropical storm Harold moving across West Texas. We could see occasionally breezy conditions at times this afternoon before winds diminish by tonight. A copy and paste forecast from what we saw Monday and Tuesday. On a positive note, temps continue to trend a few degrees cooler than Monday’s forecast. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the four-day forecast as the heat dome persists. The Weather Prediction Center keeping us dry for the week but moisture increases on Sunday and Monday of next week. Cooler weather will also take place as a weak front is forecasted to drop temps Sunday through Tuesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas