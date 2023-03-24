Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will range in the low 60s to low 50s this afternoon and clear skies. There is still the potential for some occasional breezy winds, but the areas favored will be those to the southwest. Expect light winds or everyone else. Moisture will try to move in by this afternoon in the form of a few brief showers across the top half of the area along a stationary front. It will be a very hit-or-miss situation. Over the weekend, winds will increase for Saturday with a Fire Weather Watch already in place. Be vigilant of the conditions across the high plains as we are still looking at strong winds and a very dry environment.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas