Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures falling into the 50’s and 60’s. Clear skies this morning will continue this afternoon. High for today will continue to rise further into the 90’s. Temps will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal. A trough pattern looks to bring us a disturbance this evening that could create some isolated t-storms. It will continue to be a hit or miss chance for rain across the Panhandle through Thursday. Temps will fall some for Wednesday and Thursday, but the heat will continue for the weekend. A domaining high pressure will sit across the Lone Star state by this weekend meaning areas will reach the mid to upper 90’s and minimal rainfall. Additionally, expect some breezy days ahead.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas