Temps above average once again for this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with clear skies and temps in the 70s for the majority of the Panhandle. Yesterday was the hottest day of the week but temperatures will still be on the hot side this afternoon. Triple digit temps for northeastern parts of the viewing area. We will also see some gusty winds once again as gusts will be up to 20 mph at times. Rain chances will favor the Oklahoma Panhandle as a stationary front will continue in that area today.

Greater chance for moisture will come into play for this weekend. By Sunday, rain chances will favor the afternoon hours as a front will push into the region. Similar to last weekend, the stationary front will give us some scattered rain but on Monday. More detail to come as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas