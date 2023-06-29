Good afternoon, everyone!

A partly sunny sky will continue with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out around 98. Tomorrow should be less hot with a mix of 80’s and low 90’s, followed by the tolerable 80’s and low 90’s for our first weekend of July, and possibly on Monday. Tuesday (July the 4th), however, could see number back into the mid to upper 90’s. Regarding rain chances, hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible this evening, with slightly better odds of rain from Friday through Monday.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay out of the heat, if you can, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris