Turning up the heat

Hello everyone, 

Today will be another typically hot day with muggy southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures will respond, heating into the 90’s this afternoon.  Also, a slight chance for stray thunderstorms will be possible.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong with pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and brief heavy rain.  

The chance of thunderstorms for tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday will be slim to none, while hot weather will continue with highs around 100.  

Saturday and Sunday should see some minor relief with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 90’s.  Also, widely scattered thunderstorms look to resume during the evening and overnight hours.   

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

