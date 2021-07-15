Below normal temperatures and increased chances of rain

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good Thursday afternoon, 

Temperatures will stay a little cooler today, as widely scattered thunderstorms are expected into the evening and overnight hours.  A few of the storms that form could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and heavy rain.  Flooding will become a concern over the weekend, as additional thunderstorms return on Saturday and Sunday.  To help with the prospects of summertime storms will be a weak cold front that sags south through the area by Monday morning.  Heavy downpours might occur on Monday – lasting into early on Tuesday. 

Back to temperatures – today should top out in the 80’s, while tomorrow could see the low 90’s.  The 80’s look to return for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. 

Have a great day everyone and remember – if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.  Lightning is always a concern! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss