Below normal temperatures and increased chances of rain

Good Thursday afternoon,

Temperatures will stay a little cooler today, as widely scattered thunderstorms are expected into the evening and overnight hours. A few of the storms that form could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and heavy rain. Flooding will become a concern over the weekend, as additional thunderstorms return on Saturday and Sunday. To help with the prospects of summertime storms will be a weak cold front that sags south through the area by Monday morning. Heavy downpours might occur on Monday – lasting into early on Tuesday.

Back to temperatures – today should top out in the 80’s, while tomorrow could see the low 90’s. The 80’s look to return for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Have a great day everyone and remember – if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris