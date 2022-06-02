Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and under an overcast sky. Scattered t-showers are ongoing across our northern counties and to the east. A few rumbles for some overnight and this morning. None of these storms are severe and not expect through the day. Highs for today in the 60s and 70s still setting us below seasonal this afternoon. Winds will be light, and a cloudy environment will continue. By tonight, storms will begin to move in from New Mexico from the backside of this system. There is a slight risk of severe weather for Friday with our main threats being hail and wind. Temps will remain below seasonal though the workweek but back to summerlike for the weekend.

Keeping an eye on next week as some storms look to move though our northern counties on Tuesday and Wednesday. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas