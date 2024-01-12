Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps between the teens and 20s across the High Plains. Wind chill values as low as -9 for Slapout, Oklahoma. We are already getting a taste of arctic air behind a front that moved through yesterday across the Panhandles. Breezy to windy conditions are expected today with clear skies. Highs will range between the 30s to 40s. We are tracking a surge of arctic air by Saturday through Tuesday. That will drop our temps in the teens and 20s for our highs. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect for the potential of those values as low as -25 through Tuesday at noon. Be sure to prepare for frigid conditions for consecutive days and remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants and pipes.

