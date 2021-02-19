Thawing out! Finally!

Today may witness the same conditions with freezing fog developing over the snowpack through midmorning. During the afternoon hours, however, plenty of sunshine will be seen with melting snow, and temperatures warming into the 40’s and 50’s. Of course, the 40’s will be over the slushy snowpack.

Tomorrow should continue to warm with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. The 50’s and low 60’s will occur over drying ground, where the snow is mostly melted. Sunday could see a little bit of a setback with temperatures cooling into the 40’s area wide, while Monday and Tuesday look pleasant, with a range of 50’s, 60’s, and even a few low 70’s.

Lastly, driving conditions will continue to be dicey for the next couple of mornings on the slushy melting snowpack. Don’t let your guard down, slow way down, and drive very cautiously. Also, bundle up, the mornings will still be frigid through tomorrow.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris