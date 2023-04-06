Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Conditions for today will continue to be cool and quiet. Highs will range in the upper 50s to mid-60s. That will keep our temps anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal. Light winds and plenty of sunshine are on tap for this Thursday. That warming trend will persist as we inch closer to the weekend. Over the weekend, 70s and 80s are forecasted. Then for next week, we could see the first 90s of the year for Tuesday. As we get closer to the end of the day on Sunday, moisture could make a return to the Panhandle. Forecasting the potential for a few isolated storms. Then isolated t-showers could continue as we move into the following workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas