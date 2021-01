Today will start out cold with morning lows around freezing. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the 60’s and low 70’s. If we see more sunshine vs. clouds, Amarillo could top out around 70.

This fleeting moment of early spring will give way to windy and cooler conditions starting late tonight and lasting throughout the day tomorrow. Northwest winds of 20 to 40 mph, will howl with temperatures holding steady in the 50’s and low 60’s. Also, passing sprinkles and spotty rain showers will be possible later tonight, moving from west to east, and exiting the Panhandles by daybreak tomorrow. An isolated rumble of thunder might be heard, but no wintry weather is expected this time around.