Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s across most of the Panhandle. Clear skies will continue throughout the day with seasonal temps by the afternoon. Winds will still be on the breezy side with the occasional gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds will diminish by the end of the evening with calmer weather for Friday and Saturday. A warming trend is still on track into the weekend with 80s for Sunday afternoon and Monday.

A front is forecasted to move into the region on Tuesday. This will bring us some isolated thunderstorms still favoring E/SE parts of the area. Scattered showers look to remain into Wednesday. More details to come as we get close to Tuesday as the tracking of the low-pressure system could change.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas