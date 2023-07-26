Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high pressure aloft continues across southern parts of the country, especially over Texas. Forecasted afternoon temps will range between 97 to 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be issued from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. for the Palo Duro Canyon. A reminder that during advisory, the PDC will close some trails for a selected amount of time. If you can stay indoors, but if you cannot, be sure to stay very hydrated through the rest of the week. There will be some breezy conditions off and on for the next few days still with one more day of record-breaking temps possible. Overall, tracking temps in the mid-90s over the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas