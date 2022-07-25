Good morning, folks!

Staring the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Partly cloudy skies have taken over to start the day with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Breezy conditions for today with gusts between 25 to 30 mph. Highs for today will range in the 90’s to low 100’s. Very similar to what we saw this weekend. Rain does favor this seven-day forecast with rain potential today to the north. By tomorrow the top half of the area could receive some t-shower. On Wednesday through Saturday, there is more of a scattered possible for rain across most of the area. A cold front will swing through on Thursday. This will allow for the greatest rain potential to be at the end of the workweek. Temps on the other hand look to drop into the 80’s on Friday. It will be a relief from the triple digit temps.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas