Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. We have a beautiful day ahead with temps increasing into the 80s. Temps will be on the seasonal side of things with pleasant conditions. There will be lots of sunshine with calm to light winds through the day. The upper level low continues to move closer to the East for today therefore the ridge out west will continue to move closer to the Central Plains. This weather pattern will sit across the region for this weekend giving us a dry and hot environment. For Memorial Day weekend, temps will be in the upper 90s to triple digits. Record temps will be possible. There is disturbance that will try to track through the area with isolated storms on Tuesday afternoon and scattered t-showers for Wednesday. More detail to come as we move into next week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas