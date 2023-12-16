Good Saturday morning, everyone!

The weather will start out clear and cold with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 60. Tomorrow could warm close to 65, while numbers will tradeoff between the 50’s and 60’s for Monday. Tuesday looks to turn breezy and much warmer with highs near 70, followed by the mid 60’s for midweek.

Regarding precipitation – several sunny days are headed our way before rain returns on Thursday – the first day of winter!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris