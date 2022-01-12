Sunny and warmer midweek temps

Good morning, folks!

Starting this Wednesday morning with temps in the 20s for the majority of the area. Clear skies this morning will continue throughout the day with calm conditions. The upper-level ridge continues out west giving us here in the Panhandle dry weather. Warmer temps look to carry on for Thursday, but a cold front will move into the region on Friday. Winds will increase with gusts between 30 to 40 mph. Additionally, cooler airmass will settle in on Saturday with some areas struggling to reach the 50s.

Overall, temps will remain above average for the next seven days except for Saturday. Winds look to remain light with the exception of Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas