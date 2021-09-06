Sunny and warm Labor Day

Good morning, folks!

A pleasant start to the morning with most of the Panhandle sitting in the 60s with clear skies. Patchy fog is a concern for this morning but looks to move out by sunrise. Temps for today will climb into the 90s for most of the viewing area with sunny conditions. Mostly dry for today with the exception of NW parts of the Panhandle as a storm or two could move through due to a shortwave.

Not much happening these next few days. A cold front will move into the area tomorrow afternoon. Depending on the movement of the front, there could be a slim chance for some moisture. Overall, as of right now, the chances do not look so great. Temps for the next seven days will be mostly in the 90s. Hot temps look to build by the end of the workweek with a high pressure dominating the southern states.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas