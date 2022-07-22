Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. Highs for today will be in the 90s and 100s with sunny skies. We cannot rule out a few isolated t-storms this evening across our southern counites. It will be very limited with additionally showers possible this evening to the far east. Yesterday we had another round of some rain for some of the area. Claude received the most precipitation at over 3/4 of an inch of rain. We look to stay dry across the Texas Panhandle for the weekend. A t-shower or two to the far northwest due to the monsoon moisture. Temps on the other hand will stay consistent in the upper 90’s to low 100’s. There is rain potential as we move into the middle of next week. A front will push into the region by Wednesday allowing for rain potential on Wednesday and Thursday. More detail to come.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas