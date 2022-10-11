Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There is moisture moving across the Lone Star state but it is all staying south or east of us. For us in the Panhandle, we are tracking some fog and mist. Fog is not as dense as we saw on Monday morning but still a reminder to give yourself some extra time for your morning commute. Highs for today will be in the 70s and 80s, well above normal. Conditions will be sunny with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front will move into the region by tomorrow morning, therefore breezy conditions will persist. Temps will fall back into the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A quiet pattern looks to change at the end of the weekend and early next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas