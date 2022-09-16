Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with clear conditions and temps falling into the 60’s. We had some impressive storms move through the Panhandle yesterday evening. Goodnight and the NWS here in Amarillo picked up the most rain between 1.74″ to 1.57″. We had a few severe warned storms and flood advisories. Overall, that moved out by the nighttime. For this afternoon, a trough line will sit across the viewing area, splitting the area in half. NE parts of the region have a good chance for one or two stray storms to develop this evening. Not expecting much from this but the same conditions will be in effect for Saturday. This weekend, a high pressure will move over the state and a ridge pattern will take over, meaning the heat will return. Highs for the next seven days will range between the upper 80’s and 90’s. Additionally, breezy to windy conditions will also persist with a very warm start to the Fall season.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas