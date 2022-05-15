Good Sunday morning!

Today will start out clear and mild with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into the 80’s and 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 90. Tomorrow looks to be much cooler with a blend of low to mid 80’s, followed by much warmer weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90’s, along with a few 100’s. Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected for today but might return tomorrow and Wednesday in the way of widely scattered thunderstorms. If the storms do fire, they could turn severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

Have a great rest of the weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris