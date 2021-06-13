Sunday Morning Weather

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning conditions have cleared up. However, we have been left with some partial cloud cover across the panhandles. Lows will be in the 60’s this Sunday. Highs today will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s. The chances of precipitation do come back as we make our way into the afternoon hours today. The showers will be mostly affecting the western and central parts of our viewing area.

As we begin the work week for your Monday morning, we could potentially see isolated showers move across the area. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. As we progress into the afternoon hours, conditions will clear and we will warm up to highs in the low to mid 90’s under a mostly sunny sky.