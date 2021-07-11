Calmer conditions to begin the work week

Good Sunday afternoon everyone,

Today, we will see highs in the mid to upper 80’s and possibly some of the low 90’s for some of the southern parts of the viewing area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will occur later this afternoon and into the evening hours. This will most affect the the western/southern panhandles. The main threats being lightning, gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

Winds will turn into southeasterly winds coming in anywhere from 5 to 10 mph. As we make our way into the morning hours, we will have lows in the 60’s across the viewing area with a calm to moderate wind as we begin the day.

By noon time, we will reach temperatures in the 80’s and by 4 PM we will top out to temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the panhandles. For your Monday expect mostly sunny skies.