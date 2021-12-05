Sunday Morning Outlook

Good morning, everyone!

It will be an unseasonal day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the Southwest around 17 mph for the day. The high today will be around 73 degrees, a 10 degree contrast from yesterday’s high. Those temperatures will be warm for everyone today, and we may even see some record temperatures broken. Another cold front will hit us Monday with lows in the 20’s, highs in the 40’s, and breezy winds that will factor in our wind chill. Mild conditions continue afterward for the rest of the week. However, there seems to be a potential for snow this Saturday with lows only in the 20’s. Only time will tell if we finally see some precipitation here, but we will keep you up to date with more information this week. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Forecaster Christian O Rangel