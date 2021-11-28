Sunday Morning Outlook

Good Sunday morning, everyone!
We expect sub-freezing temperatures again with most of the viewing area being under 30 degrees. The wind chill will play a factor as well, so we’ll be feeling under 20. The high today will be around 63 degrees similar to yesterday’s high. Those temperatures will warm up to the 70’s again by Monday, and the look to stay in that range through Friday. Conditions will be mostly sunny with light to moderate winds for those days. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O. Rangel