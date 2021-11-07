Sunday Morning Outlook

Good evening, everyone!

It’ll be a warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate out of the South-Southwest today around 16 mph. Temperatures will be in the high 70’s and 80’s this afternoon for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 81 degrees, and temperatures will stay warm on Monday where we could be seeing some potential highs in the 80’s again. A cold front looks to make its way to us by Tuesday. Temperatures look to decrease with highs in the low 70’s and high 60’s by Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday we will receive another cold front bringing our temperatures down by another 10 degrees. We will see highs in the low 60’s and high 50’s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Breezy, windy, and cloudy conditions are expected for those day, but there is no sign of any precipitation so far. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us at myhighplains.com.

Forecaster Christian O Rangel