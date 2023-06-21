Hi everyone, and welcome to the first official day of summer!

This afternoon will be typically hot with a blend of upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out near 100. Also, with our daytime heating, isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible across our eastern counties later today and tonight. Pockets of large hail, high winds, and heavy rain will be the main concerns. The tornado threat will be low, but not completely absent. Please stay Weather Aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location.

The chances of thunderstorms will continue for tomorrow as a weak cold front drifts south through the area. Some of the storms that form could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, sudden high winds, and heavy downpours. The possibility of rain looks to continue into early Friday morning. Regarding temperatures, tomorrow and Friday will be cooler with a blend of 80’s and low 90’s. Much hotter weather returns over the weekend with sunshine and highs back in the 90’s and low 100’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris