Hi everyone!

Yet, another hot day is underway with hefty southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph. Temperatures are soaring back into the low to mid 90’s, and Amarillo should top out near 94. By the way, our record high for today is 95 from 1994. Tomorrow looks to be breezy to occasionally windy with temperatures easing back into the 80’s, while Sunday should be nice, with highs around 82.

Regarding precipitation – isolated or stray thunderstorms look possible for tonight and tomorrow across our far west, and southwest counties, while Sunday and Monday could see a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. While severe weather should be limited to pulse type thunderstorms, be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris