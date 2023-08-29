Hello, everyone!

This afternoon looks to be partly cloudy and nice with a north wind of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures only in the 70’s and 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 84. Tomorrow will heat up to near 90, while Thursday turns hotter with highs in the mid 90’s. But we don’t stop there, Friday, September 1, could reach close to 100! The early September heat will continue into the weekend with highs around the century mark each day.

Regarding additional rain chances, as of this writing, no showers or thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris