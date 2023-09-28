Hello everyone!

Another hot day is underway with hefty southeast winds of 20 to 40 mph. Temperatures are soaring back into the low to mid 90’s, and Amarillo should top out near 94. By the way, our record high for today is 96 from 1977. Tomorrow looks to it will follow suit with windy conditions and hot temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Breezy to windy conditions will continue for Saturday with temperatures easing back into the 80s. Sunday should be nice, with highs around 85.

Regarding precipitation – hit or miss thunderstorms look possible for today and tomorrow, while Saturday and Sunday could see a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. While severe weather should be limited to pulse type thunderstorms, be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris