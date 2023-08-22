Hi everyone!

This afternoon promises to be sunny and hot with southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 99. Tomorrow might stay at or below 97…at least for Amarillo, while Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look to continue to be mostly sunny and hot with numbers in the 90’s to near 100.

Regarding precipitation – rain chances appear to stay slim to none through Saturday, while Sunday and Monday could actually see showers and thunderstorms return! We’ll see! Only time will tell!

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris