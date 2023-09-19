Good Tuesday afternoon, everyone!

We will continue to see a mostly sunny sky with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the low to mid 90’s area wide. Amarillo should top out near 92. Tomorrow will heat up into the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday, Friday, and Saturday should trade off between the 80’s and low 90’s. By the way, the autumn season officially begins at 1:50 am on Saturday.

Regarding precipitation – a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible across our eastern counties today, followed by widely scattered activity for the rest of the week. Please remember to stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location, and seek shelter until it passes by. Any thunderstorm that develops could produce sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!