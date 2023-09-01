Good evening, everyone!

Despite the official start of meteorological fall today (September 1st), the weather forecast certainly does not suggest that. Summer continues its iron grip on the high plains, to which temperature are expected to peak into the upper 90s and maybe eclipse the century mark throughout the 7 day. These unseasonably high temperatures will also accompany an absence of rainfall except for a hit or miss chance on Tuesday. Labor day is likely to realize triple digit heat along with strong sustained winds more than 15 mph. These rather gusty winds may hinder cookout operations on Labor day, but it should be beautifully clear and void of precipitation, nonetheless. We have unfortunately regressed back into drought criteria, so you must take extra precautions when grilling outdoors to prevent any fires especially considering the wind factor. I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly ready for a classic fall cold front to put an end to this misery.

Forecaster Landry Judd