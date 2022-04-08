Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s across the majority of the Panhandle. Clear conditions look to continue throughout the day. Today will be another round of fire concerns across the area as we are tracking critical to elevated fire concerns. Highs for today will be around seasonal as we climb up into those upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be increasing into the 20s and 30s. That will set us on the breezy side but with such dry conditions the fire threat does continue. A Fire Weather Warning in effect at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Warmer temps for the weekend in the 80s and all through Tuesday of next week. The fire threat will continue as breezy to windy weather will persist. Cooler weather on the way however by the mid of the next workweek.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas