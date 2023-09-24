Good Sunday everyone,

Although we are officially in autumn, summer continues to hold its iron grip on the high plains as the mid to upper 80’s and even low 90’s are expected through the work week and into next weekend. To add insult to injury, in addition to the unseasonal heat, we will also remain free of precipitation, at least through the bulk of the work week, which will only worsen the current drought conditions. Remember that the Amarillo metro is contained within a severe drought, with surrounding areas exhibiting moderate to abnormally dry conditions. Fortunately, a disturbance or two may try to encroach on our region next weekend, yielding some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Still, details need to be clarified, given how far out these systems are. Stout sustained winds upwards of 20 mph accompanied by intermittent gusts of 30 mph or greater will also transpire, which will help to promote fire weather conditions, especially given the abundance of parched vegetation and dry conditions.

Forecaster Landry Judd