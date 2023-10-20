Good afternoon, eveyone!

It will be another cool start for the High Plains. Temps will remain cool in the 40s and 50s. Friday’s afternoon temps will be summer-like ranging from the mid-80s to low 90s. The above-average temps will continue into the weekend. As we wake up on Saturday morning, it will be another cool start in the 40s and 50s. On Saturday, upper-level moisture is expected to move through the High Plains, which will lead to the cloud cover this weekend. With the clouds over the region, it could lead to slightly cooler temperatures by a couple of degrees.

We’re expecting some great news for the next coming workweek. Not only are we tracking cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but also much-needed moisture. The latest models are showing beneficial amounts of rain, as of this time. The location of where the heavier accumulation will fall will depend on where the low-pressure system tracks. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel