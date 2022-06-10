Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s across most of the Panhandle and under a clear sky. Sunny conditions will be in place for this afternoon with summer-like temperatures and light winds. Temps will range from the upper 80s to the low 100s. We had some moisture move across the area last night with most area seeing less than an inch. New drought from yesterday indicated some of us seeing no change to a one class improvement. Overall, the moisture received this week will help the next new drought monitor. The heat will be on for the next seven days with temps this weekend close to record. Triple digit temps in place from Saturday through Monday. There may be an isolated t-shower or two for the evening hours on the weekend. Similar conditions will be in place for next week. Moisture doesn’t look great and most of the area will be dry, but we can’t rule out a shower.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas