Good evening, folks!

We had some moisture moving through the area overnight. Everyone that saw some rain stayed below half and inch of rain. Stinnett had the highest observation at 0.52″. Our weather pattern will change once again. After a glimpse of some fall weather this weekend, temps will rebound into the 80’s and 90’s for next week. We aren’t forecasting much rain unfortunately. There is a chance for some late t-storms across W/SW parts of the Panhandle on Monday. As our weather pattern changes, we will be tracking some breezy to windy days ahead. There is a good chance for the next seven days to have wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas