Mini heatwave, followed by possible weekend storms

Sunshine and heat will be the name of the game over the next few days. Today will see muggy conditions with southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures heating into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 93. Tomorrow and Thursday could prove to be the two hottest days of this week with highs in the 100’s. Amarillo could reach 101 tomorrow, followed by 103 on Thursday! This latter temperature could break the old record high of 100, set back in 2012. While a ridge of very warm air aloft will be thick over the next few days, supporting these hot surface temperatures, a thunderstorm or two could still develop during the afternoon and evening hours. If the cells form, they could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Most of our area, however, will not see rain through Friday.

Speaking of Friday, a weak cool front will drift through, helping to bring slightly cooler weather back to the area. Instead of the low 100’s, temperatures should hover in the low to mid 90’s. This will be the same story over the weekend with a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s. Also, a slightly better chance for evening thunderstorms will exist for Saturday, Sunday, and early next week.

Lastly, drink plenty of water, find some shade, and put on sunscreen – if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris