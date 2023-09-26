Good morning, everyone!

It was a cool start for the High Plains this morning. You might need a light jacket for school or work for the 8 o’clock hour because temps are expected to range in the 50s and 60s. Summer-like temps will not be going away anytime soon. For this Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will remain above seasonal in the 80s and low 90s. Looks like the area of high pressure is slowly shifting towards the east, which will give us a chance for some precipitation out west. We are tracking a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in our southwestern counties this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk and the southwestern counties under the Marginal risk for severe weather.

If any thunderstorm has the potential to pulse severely, the main threats will be pockets of large hail and severe wind gusts. As we wake up Wednesday morning, temperatures will remain cool in the 50s and 60s. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel