Good afternoon, everyone!

We are anticipating an unseasonably warm afternoon. Today’s pleasant temperatures will moderate into the low to mid 80s. Breezy winds will also accompany those very warm temps. As we wake up on Wednesday morning, we can expect a partly cloudy and cool start. Morning temperatures will linger in the 40s and 50s throughout the viewing area. We are tracking a cold front to push south on Wednesday morning. Due to the front, gusty wind conditions will persist throughout the day. Wind gusts can reach up to 35-40 mph. Wednesday afternoon temps will range from the low 70s to low 80s. During the next couple of days, the temperatures will steadily increase into the mid to upper 80s and remain above seasonal as we end the week. There may be some great news for the area soon. There is a very slight chance for thunderstorm development at the beginning of the next coming workweek. On the latest Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Outlook, the CPC has the High Plains under the above average area for precipitation chances. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel