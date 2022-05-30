Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. We had a very hot weekend with record temps across some of the Panhandle. Today we are still forecasting summer-like temps and some breezy conditions. Highs will mainly range in the 90s across the area. The ridge pattern will move out as we progress into tomorrow. There is a disturbance that will move into the area on Tuesday. Moisture will take place in the evening and could last until Friday. There will be a chance for some isolated storms on Tuesday and models area indicated that the system will turn more scattered for Wednesday and Thursday. An enhanced risk of severe weather already in place for SE parts of the area for all hazards possible. This system could bring us much needed moisture once again and help the drought across the Panhandle. Temps will fall into the low 70s to by the middle of the week due to this system.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas