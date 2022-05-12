Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. We are seeing clear conditions this morning, but cloud cover will increase some through the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies will take over and temps will increase into the 90s for the highs. Breezy conditions will also continue throughout the day with wind gust up to 30 mph. A front will move through the area with a dryline ahead. These could give us enough lift in the atmosphere for one or two isolated storms in the viewing area to the SE. Overall, everyone else will be dry.

Heat wave will continue for the next seven days as temps will remain in the upper 80s to 90s. A few chances of some isolated storms next week. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas