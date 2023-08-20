Good evening, everyone!

While the desert SW is experiencing anomalously cool temperatures as well as excessive rain due to tropical storm Hilary, our region of the southern high plains will continue to be very hot for the remainder of the weekend and throughout the work week. Thankfully, this persistent heat wave does not appear to be record-breaking, at least for Amarillo. Still, temperatures should exist comfortably in the upper 90s for Amarillo and locations west, with triple-digit heat in the Palo Duro, Canadian River valley, and the eastern combined panhandles. It is, therefore, highly encouraged that nobody, regardless of their health, should engage in any outdoor activities, especially in the Palo Duro, where temperatures today at the base are expected to breach the century mark of 100-104 degrees. Moreover, although very slow, the upper-level high-pressure system continues to jog eastward, gradually displacing our area from the most potent heating. However, record-breaking heat or not, these temperatures are still hazardous, especially to children, the elderly, pets, and other vulnerable entities. If you are to be outside, please take the necessary precautions, such as drinking lots of water, avoiding physically demanding activities, and, most importantly, staying out of direct sunshine. Sustained southeast winds into the panhandles may lend to some fair weather cumulus in the coming afternoons, providing a brief respite from the heat, but for the vast majority of us, we will remain clear. The remnants of a tropical system currently in the gulf may be steered west of our area this coming Wednesday and Thursday, allowing for some cloud cover and maybe a marginal chance at some rainfall, but details remain unclear.

Forecaster Landry Judd