Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s and 80’s. It is a pleasant start to the day with winds diminishing. Overnight gusts were up to 35 mph. This morning, light winds will take over and partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine for this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. SW parts of the Texas Panhandle look to be favored for the moisture tonight. Highs for today will range between the ’90s and 100’s. Isolated t-showers to the south will continue into Thursday. A few showers early Friday morning and showers this weekend in Eastern New Mexico. Monsoon moisture continues into the Four Corner giving New Mexico a better shot for precipitation. For the next three day, there is a general chance for some t-storms from the SPC, the main hazard being some strong winds up to 50 mph. Temps for the next two weeks look to remain above seasonal.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas