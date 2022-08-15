Good morning, folks!

A pleasant morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Clear skies and light winds as we start a new workweek. These conditions will persist into this afternoon. Highs for today will be in the 90’s to low 100’s. There is a cold front that we are still tracking that looks to bring us cooler temps and a greater chance for precipitation. Starting tomorrow there will be a chance for some isolated storms in the afternoon as the front approaches. By Wednesday the front should be moving through a great part of the area and those temps will be falling into the low 80’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted. Then chance of moisture will continue through the rest of the seven-day forecast. From the CPC we are looking at the last week of August containing the same element.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas