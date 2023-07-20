Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high pressure aloft continues but for us a relief on the way as a cold front is forecasted to move through. The front will move into the Oklahoma Panhandle by this evening so anything in this area and north will be in the 80s. However, everyone still south of this disturbance will remain in the 90s. Overall, much cooler than the triple-digit temps we had Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather will also be in the forecast for today across SW Kansas, the Oklahoma Panhandle and the northern Texas Panhandle. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather across those areas from the Storm Predication Center. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Flooding will take secondary threat. Temps will fall into the 80s for Friday and Saturday but will be short-livid as the heat-wave return for next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas