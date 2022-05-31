Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging from the low 50s in the northwestern Panhandle to the low 80s in the southeastern. There is a front we continue to track for today that will be stationary across the area this evening. A dryline will move into north and sit in the SE. Strong storms will develop along this front with the possibility of them going severe. An Enhanced risk of severe weather is already in place for this area for the possibility of all hazards. Surround that risk there is a slight risk as well. All hazards will be possible. This will be the first round of storms will we see for the next four days. Temps this afternoon in the 80s and 90s then we turn cool. Conditions this afternoon also include lots of sunshine and light winds. Be sure to stay weather aware this evening.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas